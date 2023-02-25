What a mess our law and order is in, or is it law and disorder?
What was the turning point for some people to disregard and disrespect our laws and lawmakers?
When did it become excusable for someone with little life ambition to steal a person's car, then trash or burn it, or break into someone's home or farm to destroy and steal?
When recidivous perpetrators are apprehended, we hear excuses such as a disadvantaged childhood or a drug or alcohol addiction; there are no acceptable excuses.
The violence, theft and abuse must stop.
Political correctness is one of the most significant issues around this sad situation.
READ ALSO:
Political correctness is a shameful attribute that gutless leaders have when they fear social media reprisal.
To answer my first question, I believe our world started falling apart when social media was hijacked.
Social media is an excellent tool for connecting family and friends and for people to share pleasantries, but something went wrong.
Our politicians make good, strong laws based on decency and social cohesion.
Our politicians need to give the court hierarchy strong guidelines to implement custodial sentences and give our police the tools to get the criminals into court and off the streets.
The lines around parole need to be tightened and strengthened for violent crimes.
Now the "bait".
Would it be better if the family unit became stronger if parents knew where their kids were, or in some instances, even cared where they were?
The chain of responsibility may start there.
From my experience, most crime comes from kids developing into delinquent adults who grew up without loving and stable surroundings and with a good education, and sadly in some instances, this is generational.
Children should be born from a commitment to their continued care and decent upbringing.
Somehow someone has to be fiscally responsible for badly behaved juveniles.
Truancy needs to be addressed; teachers must be allowed to teach, as most kids in the classroom want to learn.
If parents/caregivers were made to attend and stay in the classroom with badly behaved students, antisocial attitudes might improve quickly.
Hit the pocket and frustrate the free time of parents/carers with unruly kids; teachers are there to teach and nurture, and it is up to parents to do the rest. Is this a starting point?
There is always an exception to the rule, and some people cannot be helped, but why should the law-abiding, tax-paying people pay the price for the minority who just thumb their collective noses at the law?
We keep hearing that "something has to be done", and then come the excuses.
The cycle of misery starts again because the politicians cannot or will not take a stand. Why?
Communities are sick of hearing why things can't be done to reinstate law and order.
Let's listen to what can be done and quickly.
Katrina Humphries is a long-term Moree businesswoman, resident and former mayor, councillor and Country Mayor's Association chair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.