Whitehaven among the leading employers in the country according to the Indigenous Employment Index 2022 Advertising Feature

Since joining Whitehaven, Mick Clark, pictured here at Werris Creek Mine, has learnt to operate a range of different machinery.

SINCE joining Whitehaven's Werris Creek mine in 2014, Michael Clark has enjoyed a steady rise through the ranks.

"Like most people, I started out as a truck driver and spent time working in pit services," Michael said.

"Through application and hard work, I've been able to work my way up operating different pieces of equipment and I'm now a mining supervisor. I'm also completing further studies, which will open the door for me to sit my open cut examiner ticket in future years."

Before joining Whitehaven, Michael worked at a school in Werris Creek, and he's been able to apply skills from that career, to mining.

"I enjoy a lot of the problem-solving aspects of my role and I like to develop people," Michael said.



"Part of what I did in education was upskilling people, so they can learn to problem-solve themselves. It's great to be able to bring that experience into my role and I'm really enjoying helping the next crop of staff develop their careers." A focus on skills and capability development is a central part of Whitehaven's Indigenous employment strategy, which is one way the company seeks to help empower local communities and contribute to stronger families and futures in North West NSW.

In FY22, 11.8 per cent of the total workforce identified as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

This places Whitehaven among the leading employers in the country according to the Indigenous Employment Index 2022, a survey of more than 700,000 employees across 42 of Australia's largest employers such as Rio Tinto, Woolworths and KPMG.



Across organisations surveyed, on average 2.2 per cent of the workforce identified as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, while the highest was 10.9 per cent.

Whitehaven managing director and chief executive Paul Flynn said a focus on practical and achievable measures, initially spurred by the construction of our Maules Creek mine, was delivering real benefits for the community and the company.