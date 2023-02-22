On its return to the Junior State Cup, the Tamworth Touch Association had expected roughly four teams to participate.
So association president, Stacy Jolliffe, was shocked at the trials when enough players turned up to make six teams.
"We were really shocked at trials," Jolliffe said.
"We didn't have nearly enough support there because we were expecting maybe four teams. To have enough for six teams this early on, it was very surprising for us. It was great."
Tamworth will send away teams in the under 12 girls and under 12 boys, under 14s boys and girls, under 16s boys, and under 18s girls divisions.
While it is a strong start to the association's return to representative competition, Jolliffe knows that they will be facing a range of more experienced teams in Dubbo this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
She acknowledged that she "[doesn't] think we're going to take out any championships", but said that the focus for the kids attending is to learn and be competitive.
"If we can just keep the scores close, I think that'd be great for all the teams," Jolliffe said.
Garnering experience against a higher level of opposition than they are used to will be beneficial for the young players.
Regardless of their results over the coming weekend, Jolliffe hopes they can come back better players for the experience, which she believes will have a ripple effect on the rest of the Tamworth competition.
"It just picks up the level of our junior comp in town, so that they are getting exposed to higher-level competitions weekly," she said.
"Rather than just when they attend these carnivals once a year. That improves their ability to play and makes them more competitive at carnivals in the future."
