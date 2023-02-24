WHAT WOULD make Tamworth a stronger community into the future?
Water security, support for volunteers, and money to fix roads that are "in a bloody mess" are ideas Tamworth Regional Council may consider when representatives head to a national conference.
Mayor Russell Webb told the Leader at least three or four councillors would head to Canberra in June for the National General Assembly of Local Government at a cost of about $3300 each.
"We wouldn't go if we didn't think it was worth it," he said.
"It's a very good networking opportunity to get down there and get involved with, and we certainly have our say through motions and through debate, getting our message across to the federal government.
"We don't go to everything but we do go to those conferences where we do believe we can get some sort of outcome and make a difference for our community."
Council has until late March to make a decision on the motions it will take to the conference, which has the theme 'Our Communities, Our Future' for 2023.
Cr Webb said water security could be on the table.
READ ALSO:
"It's a really important one and I think that's one that's a national problem," he said.
"We need to be there backing up our fellow councils across the nation with some good strong motions on how we can actually manage water better into the future."
Cr Webb said the state government had "come good" on funding for roads, some of which were "in a bloody mess", but they wanted a commitment from the federal government.
During an earlier meeting, other councillors also flagged ideas.
Cr Mark Rodda said he supported the push for water security but would like to see the Commonwealth Government invest in water recycling for councils.
Cr Marc Sutherland said he would like to see more support for volunteers; while Cr Brooke Southwell said more tourism support for the country music capital would be good to speak to on a national stage.
Council general manager Paul Bennett said some words would be put together for councillors to vote on at one of the two meetings before the due date for motions.
Cr Webb said more than 500 councils are expected to attend the conference, which is looking for ideas for new federal programs and policies that would support councils to build stronger communities in the future.
Motions must follow a set of criteria, including that they are relevant to the work of local government nationally and not focus on a specific region, unless the issue or project has national implications.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.