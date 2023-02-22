The Northern Daily Leader
Australia's leading Taiko drumming group at the Capitol Theatre Friday, March 3

By Theatre Talk
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:36am, first published February 22 2023 - 11:30am
Australia's leading Taiko drumming group blends traditional Japanese Taiko practice with contemporary Australian and Japanese compositions. Picture supplied

Taikoz - Side by Side

It has been almost ten years since Taikoz has performed in Tamworth and they are excited to bring the new show here.

