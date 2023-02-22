It has been almost ten years since Taikoz has performed in Tamworth and they are excited to bring the new show here.
This show is truly a celebration of the remarkable creativity that resides within the ensemble that features the emerging compositional voices of Ian Cleworth, Kerryn Joyce, Sophia Ang, Ryuji Hamada and Claudia Wherry.
Over the past two decades this group has developed an original repertoire of works and productions that has been performed on stages of Australia's finest concert- halls, theatres in regional Australia as well as leading theatre and concert halls around the world.
Over 30 original works have been composed by ensemble members and often feature such instruments as shakuhachi, shinobue, nohkan, koto, voice and didgeridoo just to name a few.
When you read what each composer says about the inspiration and thought processes, it will be no surprise that the music is a direct response to the worldwide pandemic. Consequently the music evokes images and feelings of the natural world.
Taikoz shows are so engrossing because they are seen, heard and felt.
Australia's leading Taiko drumming group blending traditional Japanese Taiko practice with contemporary Australian and Japanese compositions will be performing at the Capitol Theatre Friday, March 3.
Late, Late at Night is a vast one man pop-rock show based on Rick Springfield's autobiography, that moves between text and song and is performed by acclaimed Sydney actor/singer Jackson Carroll. This is a huge and demanding role playing 20 songs from Rick Springfield's fifty-year career, combined with both a traumatic and dizzying narrative.
Late, Late at Night is a self-penned memoir written from the 1950s through to 2010. The work traces Springfield's Australian and British childhood, his early music days in Australia, his rollercoaster ride in 1970s America and the huge pop and acting successes of the 1980s.
This is followed by his fall from the public view, his mental health demise, and finally, the resurrection of Rick Springfield as an artist in the 21st century.
This is a tumultuous and exhilarating journey of an Austral-America songwriter whose 17 top 40 hits in America with sales of 25 million worldwide, make him one of Australia's most successful musical exports.
Late, Late at Night is an epic journey of a suburban boy whose journey to fame and fortune came with enormous personal costs. This electrifying tale of survival and redemption is not to be missed and can is for one show only at Capitol Theatre Saturday, March 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.