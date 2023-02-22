Highly regarded Eels teen Cody Parry has lit up the SG Ball Cup with a try blitzkrieg that has "shocked" him and the club.
The Tamworth export said he "couldn't have wrote it better myself", after crossing eight times in the opening three rounds.
Moved from centre to the wing this year, and enhanced by a lengthy pre-season training block with the Eels' NRL squad, the 18-year-old's try bounty includes a four-try haul in round one.
"I've been very shocked, actually," Parry said of his form.
"I couldn't really ask for a better start to the season," the former Australian Schoolboy also said, adding: "I've scored more tries in the last three weeks than I have for the last three years at Parra."
Parry's arresting form has helped the Eels to three straights wins to start the season. The undefeated side meets the Bears at Kellyville Park in Sydney on Saturday.
"I probably should have had a couple more [tries], to be honest; I've bombed a couple," Parry admitted.
Playing on the left edge, the former Farrer student started his try surge with four touchdowns in a 28-22 win over the Roosters in round one.
"I got over in the first couple of minutes, and they just kept coming," he said.
In a 28-10 win over Balmain in round two, Parry posted two four-pointers.
And in round three on Saturday, he repeated that effort when he scored twice in the first six minutes in a 36-20 defeat of the Steelers.
"I really thought, I'm gonna have a field day," he said of the Steelers clash.
Parry trained on the wing when he spent two months with the Eels' NRL squad this pre-season. He described the experience - a first for him - as the best time of his life.
"They were a bit shocked, to be honest," he said of Parra's reaction to his try blitz. "They want me to keep up the work and keep going during the season, and not just slack off now."
Parry expects to finish the SG Ball season, before moving up to the Eels' Jersey Flegg squad for the remainder of that competition.
"I couldn't really ask for much better, to be honest," he said of his year.
