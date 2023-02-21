TRAVELLERS between Tamworth and the big smoke have been stuck waiting for bad weather to pass in the harbour city.
The Qantas flight from Sydney to the country music capital scheduled for a 9.55am arrival on Wednesday was cancelled.
The next Qantas plane isn't due to arrive into Tamworth until Wednesday afternoon, though the flight is on schedule at the moment to fly in just after 1pm, according to the airline.
The Leader understands some locals that had been travelling for conferences, for medical reasons as well as visitors scheduled to arrive on Wednesday morning had been affected by the cancellation.
Would-be early-morning passengers were also waiting at the other end, with the first flight out of Tamworth cancelled.
The Qantas plane from Tamworth to Sydney, scheduled for a 6.30am departure and 7.35am arrival, was cancelled as well.
The flight scheduled from 10.20am to 11.06am is on time, the airline said.
It comes as Sydney saw 65.8mm of rain fall in the 24 hours to 9am. Bad weather in Sydney saw dozens of flights impacted in and out of the city on Wednesday.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
