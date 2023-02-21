The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Australian Salaried Medical Officers' Federation says Michael DiRienzo's presents opportunity to rebuild relationship with Hunter New England Health senior management

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael DiRienzo who has been on annual leave since December, will formally leave his position on March 9.

The union representing salaried doctors says the resignation of Hunter New England chief executive Michael DiRirenzo provides an opportunity to reset a fractured relationship with senior medical staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.