THE Tamworth Business Chamber is working with Japanese investors to help them set-up shop in the New England in a bid to drive multi-million-dollar growth in the region.
The Japanese delegation has already visited the city as they look to explore renewable energy opportunities in the New England and surrounds.
The business chamber board used the two-day visit to showcase Tamworth, and to highlight the industries available in the city to support the project, believed to be in the multi-millions of dollars.
Business chamber board president Matthew Sweeney told the Leader the firm were "extremely impressed" with the welcome.
"They were really impressed with Tamworth itself," he said.
READ MORE:
Should the listed Japanese engineering firm - which declined to be named until the deal is finalised - choose to invest, the chamber will organise the expression of interest campaign to get local contractors and experts hired.
Mr Sweeney told the delegation the city had excavators, electrical and fencing contractors, and more available in Tamworth, and they wouldn't need to bring in those workers.
"You're not going to have to go and employ those people from Sydney to drive up here, we can do a lot of this work locally," he said.
"The construction alone on this project would be multiple millions."
While the firm have not yet confirmed the deal, a decision will be delivered on March 25. The project is a "rather advanced" infrastructure asset solar farm, Mr Sweeney said.
The meeting coincides with the business chamber's vision to seek out investors when they come to town and create relationships and possibilities.
"They recognised our region's approach to business-to-business transactions being akin to 'Keiretsu' in Japan, a long-term relationship focus," Mr Sweeney said.
The firm told Mr Sweeney this differs to the traditional transaction-based ethos common in Sydney and Melbourne, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.