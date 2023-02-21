The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Business Chamber working with Japanese investors to drive multi-million-dollar deal in renewable energy project

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Business Chamber board president Matthew Sweeney. Picture by Peter Hardin/file

THE Tamworth Business Chamber is working with Japanese investors to help them set-up shop in the New England in a bid to drive multi-million-dollar growth in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.