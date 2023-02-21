Mayors from 80 councils including New England North West descended on Sydney to give voice to people from the bush ahead of the state election.
They were there to present eight key items of importance to six of the major political parties including Liberal, Labor and the Greens on Tuesday at the Meet the Leaders forum on York Street.
Country Mayors' Association head, and Gunnedah mayor, Jamie Chaffey said it was disappointing NSW opposition leader Chris Minns was not there, and that his representative said Labor would not commit to having a regional health minister if elected.
READ ALSO:
"That is a real concern for the bush," Cr Chaffey said.
However, consensus remained among all political parties in attendance, including Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, the Animal Justice Party and One Nation that no more forced amalgamations of local councils would take place.
About 170 people from the 80 councils including Tamworth, Armidale, Glen Innes, Walcha, Narrabri, Tenterfield, Uralla and Gunnedah, with some travelling about 12 hours from Broken Hill, attended the forum.
Among the top eight key items up for discussion included roads and transport, health, skills and training, water security, housing, telecommunication blackspots, disaster preparedness funding, and crime, law and order.
Cr Chaffey said they wanted to make sure political leaders and decision makers "no matter who gets elected" understood the big issues impacting people in regional, remote and rural areas.
"We endorsed our state election priorities back in December as an organisation," Cr Chaffey said.
"And we've clearly been able to articulate what we think is good for the bush in the lead-up to today's event."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.