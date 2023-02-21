NO TIMELINE has been set for a fresh coronial inquest into the death of Aboriginal teenager Mark Anthony Haines, more than 35 years after he was found dead on train tracks near Tamworth.
His family has been pushing for a new inquest to be held and they have now been notified by the Crown Solicitor's Office that the state coroner has decided it will go ahead.
The Leader can confirm no hearing dates have been scheduled yet, as coronial processes are in the initial stages, a spokesperson said.
Mark was just 17 when he was tragically found dead on railway lines about 8km outside Tamworth on January 16, 1988.
His uncle Don Craigie has been leading a passionate, decades-long push to uncover what really happened.
A coronial inquest returned an open finding into Mark's death at the time and no charges have ever been laid in relation to the case, but his family maintains he met with foul play.
"The family welcomes this news about a fresh coronial inquiry," Mr Craigie said.
He said he'd felt numb for a long time, and when he found out.
Police have said persons of interest had been identified in the case.
"If Mark did meet with foul play ... people who may have had anything to do in relation to his death are walking the streets of Tamworth and other communities," Mr Craigie said.
"Keep looking over your shoulders, expect a knock on the door, it's coming.
"If they didn't think there was anything to this boy's death, they wouldn't be going as far as they are right now."
Mr Craigie said he had "dug his heels in" and demanded the inquest be held in Tamworth.
He said he expected a roundtable with stakeholders would be held beforehand.
NSW Police renewed an appeal for information on Mark's death in 2018, offering a reward of up to $500,000, which the family would like to see doubled.
Homicide detectives handed a review of the case to the coroner last year, while Tamworth detectives continue to investigate.
