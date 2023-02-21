Swimming clubs across the region have returned home after three days of racing at the NSW Country Championships.
All clubs were pleased with how their swimmers performed from last Friday to Sunday, as almost every athlete who attended the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre returned with a personal best at least.
As far as Swimming Gunnedah was concerned, however, it was a record-breaking weekend with eight medals (including two gold).
"It's our largest medal haul [at the Country Championships] in my time, and the largest I can remember for some time," Gunnedah coach John Hickey said.
"It's also the first time we've picked up two gold medals at country or state, so I'm really happy about that."
Of the nine kids from Gunnedah who attended, Josh Spinks (one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals) and Alexis Whitton (one gold and two silver medals) were the standouts.
"It was very, very exciting to watch them swim," Hickey said.
"They were in the hunt most times in most races. When your kids are competing at the top end, it's really fun to watch."
Tamworth City was the only other club in the region to pick up medals, both of which went to Ollie Pearson (a silver and bronze).
It was, coach Andrew Hunter said, a good performance from the young man.
"Ollie's a good little kid," Hunter said.
"He did a couple of very good things, he did a couple of silly things, but overall I think he should be very proud of his efforts."
While no other Tamworth City swimmers claimed medals, a number of them did pick up top ten finishes.
It was, Hunter said, a collective performance he was proud of given that the swimmers are still adjusting to him as a new coach.
"I think, overall, we did very, very well," he said.
"The first day was a bit sluggish, the second and third days were pretty good ... there were a couple of PBs from most of them, it was good."
While 360 Scully Park and the Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Clubs didn't pick up medals, both were pleased with the displays from their swimmers.
Scully Park praised its swimmers on Facebook for their "big weekend", and noted that each of the three to attend picked up at least one personal best apiece.
Olly McDougall, the Kootingal Moonbi publicity officer, said a number of their six swimmers had interrupted preparations for the event, and managed to put forward good performances regardless.
"One of the swimmers had only just come out of a cast, he broke his arm," McDougall said.
"He did quite well to be at that level. And a few of them had gone away on holidays in January, so there was a break in their preparation.
"Given their preparation, I think the coaches were pretty happy with how they went."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.