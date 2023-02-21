Cody Morgan heads the nominations for Sunday's Hunter and North West Country Championships qualifier as the Tamworth trainer chases a fifth shot at the $500,000 Final.
The 2019 (Unbiased), 2020 (Ligulate) and 2022 (Anethole) heat winner (he also had Pelerin qualify through the wildcard in 2017) has nominated nine runners for the $150,000 feature - Acrophobic, Casino Lord, Dimension, Ezekeil, who is the current favourite at $7, Russian Standard, Sabie Park, Satay Chicken, Seguso and Talbragar.
Fellow Tamworth trainers Craig Martin, Mark Mason and Melanie O'Gorman are also hoping to be in the mix with Martin nominating Roussos, Mason Strezlitzia and Zoffany's Gaze, and O'Gorman So Country and Transformation.
Last month when So Country won the Gilgandra Town Plate (1100m), O'Gorman said she'd always thought that the gelding deserved a shot at the race and would "love to have him in the heat here in Tamworth".
The five-year-old, who O'Gorman part-owns, has since had two trials at Scone, the most recent a week ago.
"I'm very happy with his trial at Scone, I just needed him to tick along like he did," O'Gorman said in a promotional video for the qualifier posted on Racing NSW's Facebook page.
"I don't trial him in the blinkers, I don't ask too much of him ever in his trials."
"Mikayla (Weir) did a great job of just restraining him early and letting him work to the line under his own steam."
Scone trainers Paul Messara, Brett Cavanough, Cameron Crockett and Rod Northam also have multiple nominations.
