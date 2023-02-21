The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Santos is being pursued in the Federal Court on allegations it engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct violating consumer law

By Jack Gramenz
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santos is accused of making misleading claims over carbon capture and storage, and making hydrogen. Picture supplied

Lawyers in a dispute between a shareholder advocacy group and one of Australia's biggest energy producers have been told to get in a room and reach an agreement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.