Community voices have made themselves heard in an ongoing quest to secure Tamworth's water supply.
After initially feeling scorned, members of the Tamworth Water Security Alliance met with water minister and local MP Kevin Anderson on Tuesday morning.
The group said they were pleased to learn more progress has been made on their proposals than they were previously aware of.
"The really good news was there's more going on with the industrial water recycling plant than we knew, and we're really happy about that. It's progressed a lot further than we as the public knew about," alliance member Lyn Allen said.
Mr Anderson said good things are coming down the pipeline, but he and the NSW government have to get all their ducks in a row before they can provide details.
"Ultimately, we need an industrial water recycling plant in Tamworth, and the water security alliance are right behind that ... we've been very active in that space, and I'm hopeful we can progress further and will have more to say in the coming weeks," Mr Anderson said.
The alliance prepared four requests for their meeting, including funding for an industrial water recycling plant, repairs and replacements to structures in the Dungowan Dam, and a pilot scheme for a purified recycled water program.
"It's good to be able to get feedback as members of the public that the issues we raised have gone further behind the scenes and that there's a positive update for us," alliance member Alice Milson said.
Both the alliance and Mr Anderson said there's still a lot of work to be done, but they emerged from their meeting optimistic about the path forward.
"The original proposal for the Dungowan Dam specifically excluded funding for water recycling facilities, so this is proof that we're being listened to and our efforts are working," alliance member Graham Carter said.
