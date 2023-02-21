POLICE have confirmed they were called to investigate reports a landholder had threatened firefighting crews battling a blaze near Tamworth.
An Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader officers were called to a property near Currabubula after an incident linked to firefighting efforts in the area.
"There was an incident and police were called and investigated the matter," the Oxley police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson confirmed the incident was reported after Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews tried to conduct a backburn, which was part of the containment strategy for a bushfire burning near the town.
The Leader has been told a landholder threatened firefighters who approached their property while working in the area.
Police said the matter was investigated but no one was arrested.
RFS firefighters have been at the scene of the blaze - known as the Rosedale fire - which broke out about 2km from Currabubula and 30km south of Tamworth, since Thursday.
The fire has scorched about 203ha and has been burning in rough and hilly terrain.
Waterbombing helicopters have been backing on-the-ground firefighters in a bid to douse the flames and hotspots from the air.
RFS crews are controlling the Rosedale fire in the Piallamore Road area and will remain at the scene as part of the blackening out and mopping up efforts.
The fire was ignited by a welder last week, sparking a warning from firies to be careful in the hot and dry weather conditions.
No homes in Currabubula or surrounding properties have come under immediate threat.
There are three fires burning in the Liverpool Range area, including in the Towarri National Park and at Pine Ridge.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
