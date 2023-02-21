The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Lemuel Silisia to fight for NSW amateur title in Gunnedah fight night

By Zac Lowe
February 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lemuel Silisia is a picture of focus ahead of his state title fight this weekend in Gunnedah. Picture by Zac Lowe.

If all goes according to plan, 2023 will be a formative year in the career of Lemuel Silisia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.