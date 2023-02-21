If all goes according to plan, 2023 will be a formative year in the career of Lemuel Silisia.
The Solomon Islands-born boxer, who now resides in Tamworth, has long dreamt of achieving greatness. And this weekend, he will put his plans into motion.
On Saturday, Silisia will rematch Nasir Adam at the Gunnedah fight night held by Black 'n' Blue Boxing.
The pair first fought almost a year ago for a NSW title, in what was Silisia's first fight under coach Jamie Carroll out of One2Boxing.
Adam emerged with the decision victory that night in a close bout, but with the NSW light-middleweight amateur title on the line this time, Silisia feels he is "10 times better than the last time we fought".
"This time I'm just ready to go in and fight. The training and sparring we have has really built me up," he said.
"The fights that I've had have really given me confidence. I can't wait to go in there."
At this point last year, Silisia had lived in Tamworth for less than 12 months and still felt like a new arrival.
Now, he has been embraced by the community and looks forward to representing two homes in the ring.
"It feels like I'm fighting in my hometown," Silisia said.
"I've lived here two years, so it feels like home to me now. The fight will be good, I'm looking forward to it because a lot of brothers and a lot of friends and One2Boxing family will come and watch.
"I'll try my best to win this fight and get the belt for them."
The bout will also mark the start of what Silisia and Carroll see as their journey to the Olympics.
This year, Silisia will take part in the Oceania Games in New Zealand, and the Pacific Games in his home nation. The latter of these events is an Olympic qualifier, meaning a silver medal or better there will see him through to the Paris 2024 games.
As the Olympics will not have a 66kg division (Silisia's natural weight class), this fight is somewhat exploratory in nature up at 71kg.
But as Adam is a "genuine" light-middleweight, Carroll believes he is the ideal test for the Solomon Islander.
"Adam is a really good fighter," he said.
"So it's a good gauge for us to know where we're at as far as moving up in weight."
Silisia will be one of six One2Boxing fighters to take part in this weekend's event. He will be joined by Rohan Martin, Jarrod Denman, Jesse Taylor, Malachi Towns (exhibition), and Shawn Kampe (exhibition).
The fighters "haven't missed a beat" in training, Carroll said, and he is "pretty confident" about all their chances.
Although this weekend's fight night is effectively a home event for the One2Boxing fighters, Carroll hopes to host his own fight night in Tamworth on July 1, a date which has already been approved by the Australian Boxing Association.
The only barrier that now remains is finding a suitable venue.
"We're just waiting on a venue, and waiting to hear back from council ... we're hoping they come on board to support us and boxing in Tamworth," Carroll said.
