Before he had even begun to attend school, Allante Harper knew his life's calling.
The Indianapolis native has only ever had one dream: to play professional basketball. Growing up, he was immersed in the sport. Whenever he wasn't on the court, it was a constant topic of discussion among his cousins and friends.
But his earliest connection to the sport was established through his father, Augustus.
"My dad always played basketball," Harper said.
"I would always want to go to the gym with him, because he always played with his friends in open gyms in five-on-fives or in leagues.
"Ever since then, I fell in love with it."
Those childhood experiences sparked a lifelong love affair that culminated in Harper's signing with the Tamworth Thunderbolts for the 2023 season.
When he touched down in Tamworth last week, it marked his first foray outside of the USA.
And other than some nervousness during the flight, Harper said being in Australia was "definitely" a dream.
"I'm super excited," he said.
"My entire life, I've always wanted to play pro, get paid to play basketball. This is what I wanted my job to be."
Despite some jetlag-related lethargy at his first two training sessions, Harper's presence was crucial to the Thunderbolts as they secured a win in the trial game against Hornsby on the weekend, 66-52.
And what impressed Tamworth coach Kane Butler even more than Harper's skills was his affability.
"He's a hell of a player, and that's going to get him far," Butler said.
"Sometimes you get players that are really talented but they're not a good teammate, whereas I think Allante's best quality is he can go in any team and fit in straight away."
Having undertaken the biggest journey of his life, Harper might have begun to feel homesick by now.
However, he said that is not the case at all. Both he and his family are excited for what lies ahead.
"I wouldn't say it's been hard [being away from home]," Harper said.
"I'm out here living my dream. My family wanted me to leave because they know this is what I wanted to do."
It helps that he in daily contact with his father, who, along with being Harper's biggest fan, can also be his harshest critic.
"My dad is pretty hard on me about it," he said.
"He tells me what I can do better and the spots I can get to more. If I'm playing really good, he hammers me on keep playing like that and not let up."
The American's initial connection to Tamworth was established through Thunderbolts captain Scott McGann, with whom Harper went to college in Illinois.
Together, as the two most experienced players, they will take on the primary leadership roles within the team this year.
Though Tamworth is one of the younger teams in the Waratah League men's division, Harper believes the team's skill and fitness, combined with his experience at point guard, can help them push for a top spot.
"We played a lot better than I thought we would [in the trial game]," he said.
"A lot of the guys stepped up and played pretty well. I definitely think we can be top three in the league."
