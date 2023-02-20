The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Allante Harper touches down in Tamworth ahead of Thunderbolts debut

By Zac Lowe
February 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allante Harper has an extensive background of collegiate basketball in the United States, and hopes to put that experience to good use for Tamworth. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Before he had even begun to attend school, Allante Harper knew his life's calling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.