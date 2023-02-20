Just months after it was confirmed that Ruby Spark and Lauren Appleby were accepted into the Swans Academy for 2023, the two girls have received further support in pursuit of their AFLW dreams.
Spark, a Tamworth local who plays for the Kangaroos, and Appleby, who lives in Moree and played for both the Moree Suns and Kangaroos in 2022, received QBE Academy Scholarships last week.
According to the Swans Academy, the scholarships "were introduced to reward the dedication of high-performance athletes within the program, and to those who often travel long distances to and from training."
The girls were two of five players in total to receive such recognition.
Former AFL player and GWS Giants coach, Leon Cameron, now serves as coaching director of the academy, and said the players had shown "enormous commitment" and had "performed at a top level on a consistent basis."
