The Northern Daily Leader

Ruby Spark and Lauren Appleby receive scholarships from Swans Academy

Updated February 20 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Spark is all smiles next to Leon Cameron after receiving her Swans Academy Scholarship. Picture by Sydney Swans.

Just months after it was confirmed that Ruby Spark and Lauren Appleby were accepted into the Swans Academy for 2023, the two girls have received further support in pursuit of their AFLW dreams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.