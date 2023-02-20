Spacious layout and a modern design | House of the Week

This stunning property is a true gem, with a range of features that make it stand out in the Calala property market.
With its spacious layout and modern design, this home is perfect for families, couples, or anyone who loves to entertain.
The four spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room to unwind, while the two living areas provide ample space for relaxation or entertaining guests.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area is a chef's dream, with plenty of bench space to make cooking and hosting a breeze.
Whether you're enjoying breakfast with the family or hosting a dinner party for friends, this area provides the perfect space to create memories and share good times.
For those who love the outdoors, the large rear veranda is a highlight of this property. The perfect spot to enjoy the beautiful afternoons, it provides ample space for outdoor dining, entertaining, or just relaxing with family and friends. Off the rear verandah is a large backyard which has plenty of room to potentially add in a pool or for the handyman to build their dream shed.
In addition to these features, this property also includes split system air-conditioning, providing year-round comfort, and two gas points to keep you warm during the cooler months. The two-car garage provides ample storage space for your vehicles and other belongings, providing convenience and peace of mind.
Located in the heart of Calala, this property is closely located to two of the best schools in the North West District. Also, it is only a short drive to the Calala Tavern, IGA, butcher, chemist and only a short drive to the Longyard hotel/golf course.
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price.
There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer.
Education, health and construction are also major industries with strong employment, while self-employment is also a great option.
One of the benefits of regional city living is the lifestyle that it provides. Tamworth is highlighted by boutique fashion, delightful cafes and entertainment centres.
