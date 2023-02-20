Obieco Industries is recruiting for metal fabricators and accessory fitters Advertising Feature

Obieco Industries won the 2019 NSW Training Awards Medium Employer of the Year category.

VEHICLE body building manufacturer Obieco Industries is recruiting for metal fabricators and accessory fitters.



The award-winning company has just opened its fleet manufacturing facility after securing a state government grant.

Obieco spokeswoman Fiona Sweeney says the company has opportunities across the business.

Currently there are four apprenticeships opportunities under general recruitment, as well as openings for apprentices in metal fabrication and accessory fitters, engineering metal fabrication, engineering mechanical, automotive refinishing and auto electricians.

"We welcome and are supportive of women in non-traditional trades," Fiona says.

Obieco Industries started in Uralla in 1975 and moved to Tamworth in June, 1996.



The company provides the full turnkey solution for customers, from design, manufacture and installation.



"Our range of specialist and custom builds include ute trays, service bodies, custom truck builds, tippers, flat beds," Fiona says.



Obieco Industries' major customers include Telstra, Origin, BOC, Elgas, Supergas and many more. The company is one of the largest and most qualified body builders in NSW; Obieco products are distributed Australia wide.



The company has a workforce of 70 staff, including 22 apprentices, Fiona says.

"Obieco Industries is going from strength to strength, we have so many orders on our books, we just need the staff to keep up with demand," Fiona says.

"In 2019, Obieco won the 2019 Australian Training Awards - top three within Australia."



The company also won the 2019 state training awards for medium employer of the year.

"We have built our reputation over many years, and are known within the market as one of the largest and most qualified auto body builders in NSW," Fiona says.



"As a regional employer, our ability to provide a first class product, continue to be an industry leader and provide employment opportunities for our staff is paramount to our ongoing success."



Obieco Industries is in Gunnedah Road, Taminda. For more information, phone 6762 3954.