Emily Taylor is one of about 1400 students living in one of University of New England's (UNE) six residential colleges in a sign that life is returning to normal after COVID.
This is the first year since the World Health Organisation WHO declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, that UNE has seen a near return to normal with student numbers filling up their residential colleges at Armidale.
Of the 1400 students in the residential colleges, about 500 are "freshers", or embarking on their first year, and 900 are returning students, with an as-yet-known number of others living off-campus in the local community.
"I think it is amazing seeing how people got through COVID," Miss Taylor, a resident at the St Albert's College, said.
"But it does feel a bit weird not having to QR code into everywhere or wear a mask anymore.
"It's just good to hang out with people and not have to worry about COVID having such an impact on having a good time and learning."
READ MORE:
The 18-year-old knows all too well how difficult studying during the pandemic has been, completing her year 11 studies via Tamworth-based Calrossy Anglican School from her Quipolly home.
"It was a little bit tough, especially considering I live in a rural area and the internet wasn't always the best," Miss Taylor said.
By the start of 2021, numbers had risen up to about 850 after health restrictions emptied the colleges there down to about 30 in 2020.
Though students had begun to return with those figures increasing to 1100 at the beginning of 2022.
This compares to an all-time high during pre-COVID in 2016, when rooms at the colleges were almost filled to capacity at 1600.
Total enrolments for the year will not be known until census day rolls around on March 20.
Lectures at the university begin at the end of February.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.