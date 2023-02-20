PIP Murray has had enough of regional voices being overlooked at the decision making table.
That's why the writer and farmer from Gunnedah has put her hand up as a candidate for the NSW Upper House with the Elizabeth Farrelly Independents.
Ms Murray told the Leader you wouldn't find a more "committed, hard working and passionate" person who's "keen to make a difference".
The President of the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society said as a "true independent" she would not be at the helm of any party politics or donations.
"I'll be making decisions where I don't have any vested interests, with regional NSW at the forefront," she said.
"I want to see accountability and transparency in government, instead of cronyism."
After living on the land in Gunnedah, Ms Murray said water and food security were the issues she felt people in the bush weren't being heard on.
"I've been spurred on as I watch fossil fuel companies edge closer and closer to what is probably some of the best agricultural land in the country, that's the Liverpool Plains," she said.
Ms Murray has been deeply involved in resisting mining and fracking in regional NSW and recently took part in a peaceful protest against coal seam gas exploration across the Liverpool Plains.
The candidate will run on the Elizabeth Farrelly Independents ticket for a seat in the Upper House.
Ms Murray said she shared "similar interests" with Ms Farrelly when it comes to the environment, heritage and planning.
Running in an election was not something Ms Murray said she had always planned to do, but she felt she had "something to give".
"I'm standing to make a difference," she said.
The state election will be held on March 25.
Tess Kelly
