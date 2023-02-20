The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cricket: Tamworth under 11s produce dominant finals performance to win Josh Hazelwood Shield

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth under 11s were too good for Armidale in Sunday's Josh Hazlewood Shield final. Picture Tamworth Junior Cricket Association Facebook

For Tamworth under 11s coach Chris Skilton the most satisfying thing about their Josh Hazlewood Shield triumph wasn't the result itself but the manor they went about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.