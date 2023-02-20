For Tamworth under 11s coach Chris Skilton the most satisfying thing about their Josh Hazlewood Shield triumph wasn't the result itself but the manor they went about it.
The trophy named after one of Tamworth's best is in Tamworth hands for the first time after they made the most of some advantageous conditions to dominate Armidale from the outset of Sunday's final, and cap off a season of continual growth and development.
"I think the whole way through the season the kids have grown fantastically as cricketers, and great human beings," Skilton said.
"They're so good with each other and supporting each other."
That is something the South Tamworth allrounder has been big on.
"We talked about it before we started the match, being positive towards each other and using the right sort of words in the field, to make sure they were doing the best they could to make sure everyone was on the same page and doing the right things," he said.
"And the first 15 overs proved that."
Crucially winning the toss, they elected to bowl first on a wicket that was a bit wet from a storm the night before and had the home side 7-48 after their first 15 (in under 11s the 30 overs are split over two 15-over innings).
After replying with 5-73, Tamworth then picked up the three remaining Bushrangers wickets for 29, which left them five runs to get in their second innings for victory.
They knocked those off in two overs.
Logan Chaffey was named player of the match for his top-scoring unbeaten 27 and 1-4 but Skilton said it was "a great team effort."
Elijah Skilton also chipped in with 16 and Koby Byrne 12 while Jackson McDonald, Tyler O'Neile and Felicity Shields all picked up two wickets.
Skilton also particularly noted their fielding effort. They took seven catches for the game and didn't drop one.
Winning a final over thriller against Moree the weekend before to earn their spot in the final, Skilton said they've hit their straps "at the right end of the season".
"The kids have played fantastically the last couple of games," he said.
Not that for him, that is what it is about.
"My biggest goal coaching them this season was to make sure that everybody had fun and everybody wanted to come back and play cricket again next year," he said.
"As far as I know they're all going to be coming back and playing again next season."
They won't all be with the under 11s but they should still have a "good core group" as they look to defend the title next season. Skilton said probably five of the players are eligible for the age group again.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.