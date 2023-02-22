"In order to answer that I would really have to check what [party] policy is, but if I were to be in the job I think it wouldn't hurt. I think that the state and local government can play a really valuable role in platforming community organisations, rather than it just being the advertising in terms of 'hey look, we're wonderful vote for us,' which is kind of the default. You hear about hundreds of thousands being spent here, there and everywhere. But there's not been that ongoing story of: this is what's happened with that money, these are the outcomes that have come as a result. I think that's where that commitment to advertising would make sense."