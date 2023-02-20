The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Tamworth Blue 17s fall to Maitland Maroon in Col Dent Shield final

By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:00pm
Tamworth Blue 17s coach Donny Lewington said they gave it a good crack in Sunday's Col Dent Shield final which was for most of the players their last game of junior rep cricket.

It was a story of not quite enough runs and a couple of costly missed chances as the Tamworth Blue 17s fell just short of the Col Dent Shield silverware and a winning finale to their junior careers.

