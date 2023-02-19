The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: Bootscooter heads Rod Northam's chances for Hunter & North West Country Championships qualifier

By Ray Hickson
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:03am
Scone trainer Rod Northam is set for a three-pronged assault on Sunday's Hunter and North West Country Championships qualifier. Picture Scone Race Club

Scone trainer Rodney Northam can see similarities between his major Newhaven Park Hunter & North West Country Championships hopeful Bootscooter and his 2021 winner Spiranac and he can only hope she's just as smart.

