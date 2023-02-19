Waterbombing continues as fire crews continue their efforts to bring a bush fire under control near Currabubula.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews have been working the scene for three days, 30km from Tamworth, struggling to contain the fire as it moves through hard-to-access areas filled with boulders and rough terrain.
The RFS also reported having trouble with a fire in Towarri National Park, with similar terrain requiring additional assistance from aircraft and bulldozers.
At the latest update, both fires were still listed at the advice level and there was no immediate threat to homes.
READ ALSO:
"On Wednesday we'll make the call on moving [their status] back to contained," RFS District Manager for the Liverpool Range District Paul McGrath said.
The RFS confirmed earlier reports that the fire in Currabubula was sparked by welding around midday on Thursday.
The areas have seen some rain, depressing fire activity but also making it slippery for access from ground crews, hence requests for further air support.
"After Wednesday we'll still be working on the fireground, mopping up hotspots, working in the area so we can ensure that the community of Currabubula is well looked-after," Mr McGrath said.
According to the latest reports, the fire near Currabubula has burned through nearly 200 hectares, while the one in Towarri national park has burned 71 hectares.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.