It's like no time at all has passed since September 24, 2022.
That was the day OVA defeated North Companions in the Northern Inland Football first grade grand final. And in their first competitive game since then, the Mushies showed they have not lost a step.
Up against Bellingen in today's Australia Cup clash, OVA put the hosts to the sword to the tune of a 5-1 drubbing which coach Tim Coates said could have been even heavier.
"We probably should have scored eight," Coates said.
"Their goal was a pretty scrappy affair. Obviously they haven't been training for long and ran out of legs."
As it was, the Mushies' five goals were split between Harry Taylor and Josh Bartlett with two apiece, and one to 2022 Golden Boot-winner, Mitch O'Keefe.
And while Coates was thrilled with the win, he was also pleased with what he saw in terms of team cohesion, particularly from some of the younger members of the squad.
"We traveled over without a few of the boys who couldn't go for one reason or another," he said.
"So it was great to debut a couple of last year's 16s. They got some minutes off the bench, and everyone put in."
The win sets up a clash against the Kempsey Saints next weekend, which will take place in Tamworth.
While further details about the game have not yet been confirmed, Coates does expect to have some of OVA's more experienced heads back for that fixture.
"We'll get a couple of those older heads back in, which will be great," he said.
"We'll know where we are after that I think, once we get a Riley Russell and Sam Higgins in, they're pretty influential players for us."
