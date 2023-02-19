The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Partner Now Property makes splash at Sydney awards

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Partner Now team members Paula Sweeny, Noeleen Barrett, Tiffany Staples, Jacqui Powell, George Powell, and Damien Smith are on their way to Sydney for the ARERA awards. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth's Partner Now Property is being recognised at a prestigious awards show in Sydney for their fast growth and positive client feedback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.