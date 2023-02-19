Tamworth's Partner Now Property is being recognised at a prestigious awards show in Sydney for their fast growth and positive client feedback.
The team from Partner Now is sending some of its best and brightest to the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards (ARERA) on the evening of February 20, including Sales Support Administrator Noeleen Barrett, who is an individual finalist for Support Star of the Year.
"It's really humbling to be honoured for doing a job that I love," Ms Barrett said.
The company Ms Barrett works for, Partner Now, was founded by Jacqui Powell less than two years ago, but in that short time has broken property sales records, organised charity drives for the community, and is now a finalist for the 2023 Boutique Agency of the Year.
The award recognises high levels of performance and customer satisfaction in an agency that has only one office and works in a regional area.
"I'm so proud of our team. Everybody's contributed immensely to get us here," Ms Powell said.
She said the secret to her business' success is the cooperative company culture stemming from the diversity of experience her team members bring, coupled with repeated referrals from their customers.
"We care about our clients and are community-focused, and we're a work family. If Paula rang me at three o'clock in the morning, I'd be there."
Ms Powell said more than 90 per cent of her company's business comes from repeat referrals.
Other members of Ms Powell's staff said working for Partner Now is like being part of a family, and that they're proud to be nominated for best boutique agency as no agency from Tamworth has been named as a finalist for this ARERA award before.
"For a small, boutique agency in Tamworth to be in this award up against so many large real estate agencies that perform with such high quality, it's a really proud moment to be a part of that team," residential sales assistant George Powell said.
The awards are put on by the Real Estate Results Network, an organisation that provides training and networking opportunities for independent agencies.
