The wait is over for Harry Lewington.
North Tamworth's promising young quick has finally been sufficiently rewarded for his effort, taking 5-15 off 12.4 overs as South Tamworth were dismissed for 137 on day one of a two-dayer at Riverside 1.
It was the teen's first five-wicket haul of the first-grade season.
The stellar performance, which included five maidens, came two weeks after Norths captain and fellow paceman Adam Greentree said Lewington deserved to get more wickets.
"Cricket's funny: you can bowl really well and not get any rewards - like young Harry Lewington," he said.
"I keep talking about him. His figures don't look that impressive.
"But the way he's been bowling has absolutely impressed me more than anything anyone else has done this year."
On a stinking hot Saturday afternoon, Lewington opened the bowling and combined with his younger brother, off-spinner Jordan, to remove Souths openers Brock Morley (18) and Luke Smith (12).
Brad Redshaw and Jordan took 2-23 and 2-47 respectively.
Daniel Lawrence (33) top-scored for last-placed Souths.
In reply, second-placed Norths were 3-75.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
