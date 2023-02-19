"Did you tell him about the renovation?"
When you're some two years into renovating your dream home with your life partner, like Simon Bellamy is, it undoubtedly occupies your thoughts.
And, if the aforementioned comment by one of Bellamy's City United teammates is any indication, the immersive experience often seeps into his interactions with people.
The remark was made after Bellamy spoke to the Leader after he bagged four wickets bowling left-arm orthodox spin against Bective East at No 1 Oval.
Despite the handy haul, the 28-year-old said he bowled "sh*t".
He was far more upbeat when describing the home renovation, which the electrician is doing with his partner, Tanisha Bolton, and with family members.
"[It's] nice to have a nice home to live in," he said, adding that the process was "never-ending".
"Once you do one thing, it's always on to the next thing."
At home, Bolton is boss.
Read also:
"She tells me what to do and when to do it," Bellamy said of the renovation.
At cricket, Tait Jordan provides Bellamy with the instructions.
The City United skipper threw Bellamy the ball early in Bective East's innings in oppressive heat on Saturday afternoon.
In the spinner's second over, Bective opener Abel Carney - the competition No 1 batter this season - hit a four and then two consecutive sixes en route to 62. It was his fifth half-century of the season.
No 4 Ben Taylor chipped in with 30 as the first-placed Bulls made 159. In reply, third-placed City were 3-50 at stumps on day one.
Bellamy led the way for City with 4-55 off eight overs.
"I got four tailenders out," the former Farrer student said, adding: "I got pumped in the first spell. It was crap."
Even his wicket-taking balls "weren't good", Bellamy said. "They didn't deserve wickets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.