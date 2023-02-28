Ever since he stepped into the hockey net Logan Hayward has felt at home.
So much so that he can't imagine ever enjoying playing anywhere else as much.
The now 13-year-old first strapped on the pads in the under 11s, taking over the duties from older brother Braedyn after he stepped up an age group.
Usually they share it around but Logan's mum Liz said he loved it so much "he just became the honorary under 11s goalkeeper".
Four years on and he is riding the high of keeping for his state for the first time after playing for the under 13s boys NSW Stars side at the indoor nationals.
Hayward was one of six Tamworth players to represent NSW across the different age divisions with Ella Tanna pulling on the blue for the 13s girls Blues, Ben O'Connor the 18s boys Blues, Jack Marshall the 15s boys State team, Gus Barwick the 15s boys Blues and Ehren Hazell the Blues open men.
Marshall and Barwick both brought home medals with Marshall's State side beaten 6-4 by Queensland Maroon in the play-off for gold and Barwick's Blues winning a shoot-out against Victoria to claim the bronze.
Hayward's Stars finished fifth after winning four of their six games.
Something he has been working towards for a couple of years he said to pull on the NSW colours "felt really good".
And now he's got a taste, he wants more.
The goal is to make a field NSW side. He's been close in the past, being selected in training squads but missing out on the final squads.
Coming off the experience in Brisbane he is as determined as ever to keep training hard and working on his game.
"It keeps me motivated, makes me want to keep going," Hayward said.
He said it was quite a surprise to be selected to play at the nationals given the limited indoor he plays. With no local competition, the state championships are about it.
"I didn't expect it," he said.
But he loved it. It was a great experience and has him excited for the outdoor season, which isn't too far away now.
Playing locally for Tudor Wests, last season he played under 13s and under 15s as well as third grade, also having a couple of games in second grade.
This year the plan is to play 15s and third grade, and also step up to second grade.
Predominantly he will keep, although he does play a bit out in the field for third grade.
But, in a cocoon of pads and manning the goal is where he prefers to be.
One of the reasons is that by his own admission he's not good at scoring goals.
"That's one of the things that has kept me goalkeeping," he joked.
But it is much more than that.
Not a position that appeals to everyone, Hayward said it is a lot of fun talking with the backs and attacking the ball in the circle.
