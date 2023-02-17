TAMWORTH is "leading the way" in sustainability, with more than 1500 people signed up to a plastics program and several initiatives running, but some locals aren't pulling their weight.
An update that went before Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) this week revealed 1562 people had registered for the 'Curby' program to get rid of soft scrunchie plastics, with the hope more will join as the word spreads.
Council's sustainability officer has been embarking on education opportunities, including meeting with a Tamworth hospital representative to recommend measures to limit waste going to landfill, and holding talks with Coles and Woolworths staff, though national offices declined local help.
The Amazing Enviro Race is on again this year for students and Clean Up Australia Day will be run on March 5. The Waste Wagon pick-up program has been delayed but the one-year trial will get off the ground soon.
Coucillor Brooke Southwell said it was great to see so many programs running, and the support of TRC staff, schools and businesses meant Tamworth seemed to be leading the way.
"This is going to be the way of the future," she said.
Despite the positive steps, Cr Helen Tickle said some "offenders" were costing others by not recycling properly.
"I'm at a loss as to what we can do, but until those people start acting more responsibly, it's affecting our whole community," she said.
Almost 9000 bins were inspected as part of a tagging program, with most "brilliant" at recycling and some okay, but 294 red tags were issued, meaning the whole load was contaminated.
Cr Tickle said it was "totally unacceptable" people still weren't aware what could go in a yellow bin.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
