Paramedics across New England have chalked-up their ambulances with slogans and donned protest t-shirts amid a state-wide demand for sorely needed pay rises.
The campaign kicked off on Friday and is expected to gather momentum in the lead-up to the NSW election on March 25, as part of the Five Weeks of Fury campaign led by the Health Services Union HSU.
Statewide, paramedics are calling for pay parity to equal their skill level, which they say has increasingly matched that of doctors or nurses in hospitals and clinics.
And as part of their campaign, slogans will be chalked onto ambulances, paramedics will wear protest t-shirts, there will be a "range of surprise tactics and actions" and a pause on the higher skills for which they are not paid, says Inverell paramedic and HSU representative Clint McSpedden
This is expected to result in ambulance delays to "low acuity cases" but emergency services will not be impacted, Mr McSpedden said.
"So someone with a minor fracture, which is not an emergency, will not be transported. But anyone with a serious ailment will still be moved between hospitals."
Mr McSpedden said paramedics take a huge weight off the health system by reducing hospital admissions and recovery times for many heart attack patients, stroke victims and in many mental health and palliative care situations.
"We're not being recognised for it. So we're only asking to be paid parity for what we're worth," Mr McSpedden said.
"When someone has a certain type of heart attack, we can actually thrombolyse them, give them a drug that pretty much breaks down those clots.
"At times they can be discharged from hospital in a few days as opposed to a few months."
Sydney-based HSU secretary Gerard Hayes said the starting pay for paramedics in NSW is about $72,000 to $78k per annum as opposed to their counterparts in Queensland where the rate begins at about $95k.
"The [state] government is spending all this money training these people and they're leaving. So there's a big loss there. We can't retain staff," Mr Hayes said.
Tamworth-based paramedic and HSU delegate Brian Bridges said the situation has "broadsided" many in the industry who have upgraded their skills but are not getting paid fairly for what they love to do.
"It's great to take the pain away from a little girl who's fallen over on the school ground after breaking her arm," Mr Bridges said.
"Or when we get called to an elderly couple's house. And we put a smile on their faces when we walk in because we're there to help.
"That's what we're all about. But the government doesn't see this. They treat us, and just think that we are just ambulance drivers which we are not."
A spokesperson from NSW Health said in a statement that they are continuing consultations with representatives from the broader health system on proposals that arose during the Paramedic Workforce Forum held in July 2022.
"Should there be any proposed changes to the Paramedics and Control Centre Officers Award, NSW Health will consult with relevant unions such as the Health Services Union and the Australian Paramedics Association," the NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.
The forum included representatives from NSW Health, NSW Ambulance and the Health Services Union, with the College of Paramedicine receiving a standing invite.
NSW government has provided funding for 2,128 staff, including 1,858 paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors for NSW Ambulance as part of the $1.76 billion state government 2022-23 budget, the spokesperson said.
There has also been 45 new and upgraded ambulance stations since 2011, with another eight upcoming in Kincumber, Lisarow, Gateshead, Cherrybrook, Narellan, Raby and Warilla.
The NSW Health spokesperson said they are expected to announce an additional 22 new and upgraded ambulance stations across the state within the next four years.
