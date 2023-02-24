A DRUG laboratory case has been delayed again after the court heard a specialist report was not being obtained.
Tamworth Local Court heard prosecutors were no longer seeking a report into the seriousness of the drug allegedly uncovered during a raid in Tamworth more than a year ago.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein said the issue could be the "single most important" one in the case against Adam John Wilkins.
Although the matter had been marked that it must proceed, magistrate Julie Soars agreed to adjourn the matter for pleas to be entered.
Less than a month before the latest court mention, the prosecutor had said an analysis was being undertaken about the purity of the alleged drug.
Wilkins will front court again next week.
He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if found guilty of the charge of manufacturing a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity.
He also faces two counts of supplying a prohibited drug; and cultivating a prohibited plant. Possessing a prohibited plant; and possessing a prohibited drug have been listed as back-up and related charges.
Wilkins' bail conditions were continued.
He was arrested after the Oxley Vale home was raided on January 28, last year.
Police allegedly uncovered a dimethyltryptamine laboratory and items consistent with drug supply.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
