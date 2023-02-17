A Will Hall half-century and solid batting in support has ensured The Armidale School's under 15s cricket team their best finish in the Wiburd Shield.
Taking on Hunter Valley Grammar School for a spot in the semi-finals of the statewide knockout competition in Quirindi on Tuesday, TAS posted 160 before dismissing the Hunter Valley side for 128.
Sent in to bat, Hall anchored the TAS innings with 60, with good support from Brayden Levy (35) and Angus Swales (26).
Adam Veli-Gold then led the charge with 3-13 as they set up a match-up with Riverina Anglican College from Wagga Wagga for a place in the final.
It's the furthest TAS has achieved in the competition, which is for independent schools that do not have a regular weekly inter-school competition.
"Our top four batsmen went really well and then we had a little collapse but recovered well," captain Archer Starr said.
"Our bowlers were strong from the start, with Brayden (Levy) getting a wicket first up and then Archie McMaster and I taking a few before Adam cleaned up the tail.
"Will Hall then took his second, to close out the match."
"I don't think we've ever got this far before and to do it against bigger schools is really great. We really hope we can make it through to the grand final."
TAS opened their Wiburd Shield campaign last year, defeating St Columba's Anglican School from Port Macquarie at TAS, compiling 3-138 from their allotted 20 overs with St Columba's managing 6-114 in reply.
In the second round in late November they recorded a resounding win against Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School at Tweed Heads, tallying 285 and then bowling Lindisfarne out for 126.
The venue and date for the semi-final is yet to be finalised.
