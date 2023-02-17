FIREFIGHTERS believe a blaze still burning out-of-control near Currabubula was sparked by welding.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews worked at the scene overnight, 30km from Tamworth, after emergency calls for help about midday on Thursday reported a grassfire had broken out close to the township.
Liverpool Range District firefighters were backed by a waterbombing helicopter in a bid to douse the flames from above as the fire spread quickly into difficult terrain.
More than 20 crews, nine trucks, a bulldozer and aircraft were helping to fight the fire on Thursday night.
RFS volunteers from the Moore Creek brigade were among those deployed to the scene, with one crew heading there in the afternoon and another arriving about 10pm.
"Considering the fire danger behaviour rating being moderate, crews were faced with a ferocious grass fire burning in some very heavy fuel loads being pushed by a chopping breeze," an RFS spokesperson said.
"The fire has extended in to some inaccessible hilly areas and will be burning for many days yet."
The spokesperson said long grass, shown in the foregrounds of the video above, was full of large rocks and made driving trucks through it difficult.
RFS firefighters are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend and into next week, to work on constructing and strengthening containment lines.
On Friday morning, more than 200ha of scrub had been scorched.
An RFS spokesperson said the fire had broken out during welding.
"This fire was started by a welder and reinforces the reason firefighting equipment and a spotter is a must when conducting hot works outdoors, also conducting them when conditions aren't as warm and windy," they said.
READ ALSO:
At the latest update, the fire was still listed at the advice level and there was no immediate threat to homes.
The RFS advised residents in Currabubula and on isolated properties in the area to monitor conditions closely, stay alert, and follow their bushfire survival plans.
The fire comes as the RFS urged landholders across the region to be prepared with hot and dry weather in the coming days increasing the risk of grassfires, which can spread rapidly in those conditions.
The Hazards Near Me app has emergency updates, or call the RFS bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.