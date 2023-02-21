I read with interest the comments on the front page of the Leader this week about real estate companies and housing providers complaining about the lack of housing and the head of the RBA on the news this week saying a lack of housing is the main problem with our inflation rises.
And yet two pages into the same paper we have a story about a developer buying the old Billabong Clubhouse building with a view to knocking it down and building eight units, only to have the rug pulled from under his feet because someone decided the decrepit old building needed to be heritage listed.
The end result: eight much-needed housing units gone and instead, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tax payers dollars spent on grants to restore this building to its "former glory".
I just don't understand the logic.
Warren Brazel, Kootingal
I watched with interest the news about bushfires out of control near Currabubula, and the inability of our firefighting wheeled vehicles to be able to reach spots to fight fires due to the steep and rough terrain. Apparently in Russia, they have decommissioned a number of ageing tanks and converted them to firefighting capability, so as they can reach places normal wheeled vehicles can't get to and have proved successful time and again. Maybe some boffins in Australia can design a tracked firefighting vehicle for our brave firefighters. These vehicles would remain on wheeled trailers so as they can be transported by road to the area that is proving difficult by wheeled firefighting vehicles to get to.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
After reading Barnaby Joyce's views, or should I say mindless rambling, on the Voice, I am convinced he has lost the plot and highlights how embarrassing it is to have him as our elected member.
He obviously does not understand the role and function of our Constitution and despite past run ins with Section 44 has not engaged with it on any level.
He as a federal member of parliament he should know that the Constitution is about 'principal', the parliament determines the 'detail'.
There are copious amounts of information about the Voice if Barnaby engaged with it. In particular, the excellent Indigenous Voice Discussion Paper by Professor Dr Marcia Langton AO and Professor Tom Calma AO. Barnaby might want to Google it.
What is clearly outlined is that the Voice will be an independent, representative advisory body for First Nations people. It will provide a permanent means to advise the Australian Parliament and Government on the views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on matters that affect them.
The Voice is a body that will:
It has been clearly highlighted that the Voice will not have a program delivery function, or a veto power.
The referendum is part of the Government's commitment to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full (the principal).
The structure and role of the Voice would be decided by Parliament through legislation, with members to be chosen by First Nations people (the detail).
It is also important to point out that there is nothing unique about the Voice as an advisory body to government. We already have advisory bodies including the National Audit Office, the Human Rights Commission and the Law Reform Commission, as well as internal parliamentary committees giving advice to government all the time.
Rabbling on about not having enough information, when there is clearly plenty, is just Barnaby jumping on the bandwagon of conservative negativity finding some reason not to do it, rather than reasons to do it. Barnaby and the Nationals are playing nasty electoral politics and showing our Indigenous brothers and sisters anything but respect.
Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals have no idea what political leadership is. His article in the Leader demonstrating that glaringly.
Denise McHugh, Hillvue
The Greens are right to argue for no new coal and gas projects. The International Energy Agency (IEA) works with countries around the world to shape energy policies for a "secure and sustainable future" - something we all want.
The agency's 2021 Flagship report Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector clearly stated that "Beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our [net-zero 2050] pathway, and no new coal mines or mine extensions are required."
This was confirmed in its World Energy Outlook 2022 report.
Despite this advice, there are 114 new coal and gas projects in Australia's investment pipeline and an analysis by the Australian Parliamentary Library estimates those projects in total "have the potential to create 2.5 times Australia's domestic emissions each year."
In 2016, Australia signed the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, there is a "large consensus" across all published studies that developing new oil and gas fields is "incompatible" with the 1.5C target.
Many are fearful of the environmental and cultural effects of these projects on their land. Re Narrabri, for example, the NSW Department of Planning received 23,000 submissions - the most ever received on a major resource project, with only 300 in support.
If we don't stop opening new fossil fuel projects now, when will we?
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
I have read many books that explain climate change extremely well but The Climate Book, created by Greta Thunberg, first published in 2022, is something quite different. It is, in my humble opinion, better than anything I have read before concerning
climate change. My mind boggles when I think about the massive amount of effort that must have been expended to produce this outstanding coverage concerning human caused climate change. I, only recently, purchased The Climate Book in Adelaide so assume it will be widely available across Australia.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Like many parents, for me the start of the school year means getting back into the swing of the dreaded school lunches.
Despite the kids' love of a ham and cheese sanger, this year, I'm steering clear of processed meats. Why? For the kids' health and for the health of their planet.
The Cancer Council concludes that "there's strong evidence that processed meats cause cancer". In addition, processed meat products usually come in a considerable amount of wasteful plastic packaging.
For simple, healthy suggestions, The Cancer Council's "Lunch box builder" at healthylunchbox.com.au is an excellent resource.
Amy Hiller, Kew
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says borrowing cash and privatising state-owned assets is the key to funding the state's $110 billion infrastructure pipeline.
Privatisation Perrottet and the LNP would sell their mothers given the chance. Seriously though, what happens in 10 years when there's nothing left to sell and we still need infrastructure?
Perrottet and his government of incompetents, including Kevin Anderson, have wasted billions from the last tranche of privatisations. They take us for fools if they think they will be supported in wasting more public funds as a result of further privatizations.
Privatization of social services and public institutions has only ever resulted in higher prices, poorer quality services and wealthier private individuals.
Privatisation is not good financial management, as Perrottet puts it, it's nothing more than lazy government and lazy economics.
The privatisation of electricity in the Northwest has resulted in record high energy bills and thousands of rural workers made redundant throughout NSW by Essential Energy and Transgrid. Landowners are even paying to repair the power poles on their property.
The galling thing is, our member, Kevin Anderson has supported this all the way. Is he going to identify all the government assets his government plans to sell off?
It has to stop. This government has to go.
Denise McHugh, Hillvue
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.