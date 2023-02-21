I watched with interest the news about bushfires out of control near Currabubula, and the inability of our firefighting wheeled vehicles to be able to reach spots to fight fires due to the steep and rough terrain. Apparently in Russia, they have decommissioned a number of ageing tanks and converted them to firefighting capability, so as they can reach places normal wheeled vehicles can't get to and have proved successful time and again. Maybe some boffins in Australia can design a tracked firefighting vehicle for our brave firefighters. These vehicles would remain on wheeled trailers so as they can be transported by road to the area that is proving difficult by wheeled firefighting vehicles to get to.