No "out-and-out favourite" has emerged as the Tamworth cricket season reaches its climax.
So says senior cricket president Chris Paterson.
With two rounds of two-day matches remaining before a truncated finals series, Paterson said there was "still no clear-cut winner" in terms of finishing the regular season No 1 and advancing straight to the grand final.
On Saturday, Norths and Souths meet at No 1 Oval while Bective and City clash at Riverside 1. Old Boys have the bye.
Read also:
The second- and third-placed sides at the end of the round matches will clash to decide who meets the minor premiers in the grand final.
"It's still very close," Paterson said. "Like, Bective are on top.
"But they've got this game [on Saturday] and then they've got the bye in the last round. So they can't get any more points for the bye.
"Norths are sitting pretty good with two games to go."
He added: "City are third - but Old Boys aren't out of it, either. There's still four sides who can make the finals."
Bective East sit atop the table on 65 points, with North Tamworth and City United in second and third place, respectively, on 60 and 50 points.
Fourth-placed Old Boys are on 47 points, while South Tamworth have 37 points.
"They've still got a chance, I suppose," Paterson said of Souths' finals aspirations.
Paterson said the overall standard this season was "pretty much the same" as the past two seasons.
"It's a pity we're back to five teams, but I think the standard has stayed pretty solid."
West Tamworth pulled out before the season started.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.