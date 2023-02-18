The Bee Gees Show - One Night Only coming to the Capitol

One Night Only is a celebration of the timeless music of the BeeGees.
With record sellout performances around the country this truly magical concert experience honours their musical and vocal brilliance with all the fun and energy that the BeeGees were famous for.
One night only is an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the brothers Gibb and their magnificent career, gifting the world with songs that have captured the hearts of generations.
Backed by a first class band, including James Lyras on drums and Stephen Serjeant on guitar, audiences everywhere sing along, always dance, and love the big hits and three-part harmonies that are the essence of the Bee Gees.
One Night Only includes some of the greatest disco hits and beautiful ballads penned by the brothers Gibb including Staying Alive, You Should Be Dancing, Tragedy, Night Fever, To Love Somebody, Lonely Days, More Than A Woman, How Deep Is Your Love and many more.
Jessica Williams joins the show adding in the brilliant Bee Gees Songs written for some amazing female artists.
Jessica will treat audiences to classic hits like Chain Reactin, Islands In The Stream, If I Can't Have You, Immortality and more.
Jessica is young but is no stranger to the stage performing in hit musicals such as Mary Poppins and Grease.
Jessica's talent and youth brings a spectacular element to the show, showcasing the brilliant songs written by The Bee Gees.
The Bee Gees Show - One Night Only is a show that will have you singing, dancing and wanting more.
Over two hours of great songs and entertainment - One Night Only.
