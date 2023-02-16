The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police appeal for public help in search for missing man Corey Patch

By Newsroom
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:41am, first published 8:45am
Corey Patch, 20, has been reported missing from Tamworth. Picture supplied by NSW Police

POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a young man reported missing from Tamworth.

