POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a young man reported missing from Tamworth.
Corey Patch was last seen on Dean Street in Tamworth about 10.30am on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old was reported missing to Oxley police after he was unable to be contacted by family members.
Officers investigating his whereabouts have issued a public plea for help to locate Mr Patch and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of large build, approximately 180cm tall, with red hair.
He was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a black hoodie, black beanie and was wearing a red backpack that converts into a chair.
The 20-year-old is known to frequent the Tamworth and Bingara areas.
Anyone with information about Mr Patch's whereabouts should contact Oxley police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
