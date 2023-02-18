SLOW the flow, let all plants grow, careful where the animals go, filtration is a must know, return it to the top to recycle the lot.
Those are the five key principles farmer Stuart Andrews teaches during his Tarwyn Park Training workshops.
Farmers don't utilise these components when concentrating on production systems, even though they are all part of natural landscape function, he said.
Tarwyn Park Training educates people on natural sequence farming, and how to manage sunlight, water, and nutrients.
Those natural elements are often wasted, he said.
The most important aspect in natural sequence farming is restoring hydrology to how it once used to function, prior to any interference from humans.
"That hydrology is what made this country so abundant," he said.
"Today, that is not functioning quite so well, we're seeing more extremes in climate and so forth as a result."
The landscape is dysfunctional, and during rain events there is too much runoff, water leaves the system, taking nutrients with it, he said.
"That's a big problem for our landscapes which leads us into drought faster," he said.
"We've got these massive extremes in weather events, and part of that is due to how we're managing our landscape.
"If we can get our landscapes greener for longer, then we're able to manage climate which is going to be critical going forward."
It's about reconnecting, slowing the flow down so that the water and fertility goes into the soil where it is needed to grow plants, he said.
The key for every farmer is based around productivity, Mr Andrews said, because they need to earn money from their operation.
"It's about how do we get those functions working whilst conducting our productive agricultural practices, whatever that might be, whether it be cropping or grazing," he said.
"Whatever the production system is, it's about understanding the landscape function first.
"And put getting that to work, so that you're managing your water and your nutrient movement, and then you can overlay whatever the production system is over the top of that."
Mr Andrews' desire to educate fellow farmers on natural sequence farming comes from his fear that there may not be a landscape to cultivate if things don't change.
Northern Slopes Landcare and the Bingara Regen Farmer group are hosting a Rehydrating Your Land workshop with Stuart Andrews from Tarwyn Park Training on March 14, on a property south of Bingara.
Tickets can be purchased at this link https://www.stickytickets.com.au/KJSJ6
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
