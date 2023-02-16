Moonbi Public School has had a revamp of its classrooms Advertising Feature

A BACK-TO-SCHOOL barbecue breakfast welcomed parents and children upon their return to Moonbi Public School on Friday, February 17.

It was "an amazing start to the year", according to principal Melissa Wood.

The school has also received a revamp with new paint and furniture.

"What a wonderful year we are going to have," Ms Wood said.

Online chess lessons are also being offered this year, providing games and tournaments in a safe environment.

Moonbi Public School, in Charles Street, is a busy institution offering an array of subjects to its students, from creative arts and English, through to science and technology, religion and ethics.

Students attending Moonbi school are encouraged to become critical thinkers and independent learners in a safe and friendly environment.

Ms Wood started as principal at Moonbi in 2021, having been the principal at Chandler Public School and working as a senior education officer for the NSW Department of Education.

"I have a passion for investigating innovative educational practices to ensure that all students can thrive in their classrooms," Ms Wood says.

She is joined by a team of professional, university-educated teachers who encourage students to develop a love of learning and a desire to succeed.

"They maintain the highest integrity and concern for your child's wellbeing," Ms Wood says.

Staff value the individuality and capacity of all students to do their personal best.

"We welcome new families and develop shared visions for their children," Ms Wood says.

"Our school focus is on literacy and numeracy. Children are provided with quality teaching strategies and a comprehensive support program.

"Small class sizes, a high computer to child ratio and a strong student welfare focus enhance learning.

"Our vibrant community of small schools group enables our children to interact with other students while developing a wide range of skills.

"Staff support the Active After School Community sport initiative.



"Children start school at Moonbi with confidence because of our successful Transition to School Program."

For more information, phone 6760 3151.

