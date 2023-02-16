A HUNTER Valley icon is back on the market, with the former OAK factory at Muswellbrook listed for sale with a price guide of $10 million.
The 22-acre site has been a part of the town's landscape since the Hunter Valley Co-operative Dairy Company started the eight-year construction of the factory in 1945.
Such is it's historic significance in the area that the exterior of the building and the OAK signage are both heritage-listed.
"$10 million is where the interest is hovering at the moment," said Sydney-based Savills listing agent Selin Ince said.
"There has been a range of interest but it is quite a niche asset so it's going to require someone who knows what they want to do with the asset, so winemakers and various other opportunistic purchasers because it's a lot of building.
"It has just shy of 5,000 square metres of internal space to work with."
OAK was bought out by global food and dairy corporation Parmalat in 2009 who retained ownership until it was purchased by French company Lactalis in 2019 after which the factory changed over to a wine and spirits distillery.
The company that operated on the site, Hunter Wine Services, was placed into liquidation in May 2019. Expressions of interest close on March 2.
