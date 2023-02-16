DOZENS of firefighters were backed by a waterbombing helicopter and a bulldozer as they worked to contain a blaze ripping through rugged terrain close to a town near Tamworth.
Crews from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were expected to work into the night on Thursday as the Piallaway Road fire burned just two kilometres north west of Currabubla.
At the latest update on Thursday evening, the fire had not yet been brought under control and residents in the township and on properties nearby were being told to stay alert and follow their bushfire survival plans.
"There is no immediate threat to homes, however, our advice to those in the Currabubula area and on isolated properties to the north is to monitor conditions," an RFS spokesperson told the Leader.
Heavy plant machinery, including a bulldozer, was tasked to the scene along with waterbombing aircraft, who made several runs in a bid to douse the flames from above as they spread into hilly country.
"The fire is burning in some inaccessible terrain," the RFS spokesperson said on Thursday night.
More than 20 on-the-ground RFS crews and nine trucks were at the scene as well after emergency calls for help first came in about midday on Thursday.
The fire, in the Liverpool Plains about 30km south of Tamworth, had burnt through at least 20ha on Thursday.
The RFS warned people in the Currabubula area and east of the fireground on Werris Creek Road could expect to continue to see thick smoke.
The RFS said firefighters would make the most of "favourable conditions" to control the blaze, and would work on constructing and strengthening containment lines.
The fire comes as the RFS urged landholders across the region to be prepared with hot and dry weather in the coming days increasing the risk of grassfires, which spread rapidly in those conditions.
The Hazards Near Me app has emergency updates, or call the RFS bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
