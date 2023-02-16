A former women's shelter, that had been slated for demolition and development, is now one step closer to being saved.
A planning proposal, which aims to facilitate the heritage listing of 4 Darling Street, Tamworth, has gone on public exhibition for a month.
The property, known as Crittenden Cottage, was built in 1898-99 as the caretaker's cottage for Tamworth's old courthouse.
A Tamworth developer purchased the cottage from Billabong Clubhouse in February 2022, and had intended to demolish the building to make way for eight new dwellings.
But a community-led campaign resulted in an interim heritage order being imposed on the dwelling by Tamworth Regional Council.
"The story of a community is told through the preservation of heritage buildings," Cr Judy Coates said at the time.
"They inform on our past, they give context to the present and often they give us some idea where they are headed in the future."
According to the notice, the planning proposal will "acknowledge and provide protection for the item's local heritage significance in accordance with the principles of Blueprint 100".
The proposed change will list the item within Schedule 5 Environmental Heritage, Tamworth Regional Local Environmental Plan 2010.
The document is being publicly exhibited on the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Planning Portal for a period of 28 days, from February 15 to March 14, 2023.
Written submissions can be made via the NSW Department of Planning's Planning Portal until 5pm, March 14, 2023.
