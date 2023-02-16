The Northern Daily Leader
Public can have say on heritage listing proposal for 4 Darling Street, Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
The house at 4 Darling Street, known as Crittenden Cottage, was built in 1898-99 as the caretaker's cottage for Tamworth's old courthouse. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A former women's shelter, that had been slated for demolition and development, is now one step closer to being saved.

