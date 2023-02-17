HOT AND DRY weather could see grassfires break out in parts of the region in the coming days as firefighters battle blazes in the Tamworth area.
Residents in the Northern Tablelands have been warned there will be an increased risk of grassfires on the weekend and early next week.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Inspector Scott Mack said hot and dry conditions could see flames spread rapidly and threaten lives, properties, crops and animals.
"Current weather systems are generating hot and unsettled conditions through the weekend until late next week, with heatwave conditions forecast for parts of NSW", Inspector Mack said.
Property owners in the Inverell, Tenterfield and Glen Innes local government areas need to be aware of this threat, Inspector Mack said.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order," he said.
Farmers should also be aware of the risks of using machinery outside in the hot and dry weather.
The warning comes as firefighters work on putting out fires in the Tamworth area as well.
Firies have managed to control a grassfire in the Tamworth RFS area, burning near Glen Barra Road at Watsons Creek.
RFS crews are on the scene of a blaze that has ripped through at least 16ha of the Liverpool Plains, on Piallaway Road at Currabubula.
The Glen Moan property fire at Cattle Creek, near Quirinidi, also continues to burn, affecting about 72ha so far.
Gwydir firefighters are working on the Gwydir Highway fire at Warialda, while a bushfire is burning in the Barraba Station Road area at Barraba.
Fires are also burning in the Inverell and Narrabri shires, according to Fires Near Me.
Residents should have an updated bushfire survival plan and know what to do if a blaze threatens.
The RFS advises property owners to:
More information is on the RFS website, locals can keep also up-to-date on the Fires Near Me app.
Summer is burning out but the weather certainly isn't, with warm temperatures in the coming days.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast temperatures to reach 38 degrees from Saturday to Tuesday in Tamworth.
