The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Crisis meeting in Armidale to find solutions to GP shortage

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Health professionals and locals frustrated with a lack of action have resolved to demand better outcomes in three key areas from the state and federal governments, amid a crisis meeting in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.