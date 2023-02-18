The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Agricultural Institute's Loretta Serafin is an inspiration

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Primary Industries research agronomist Loretta Serafin said she and her team "probably" spend too many early mornings and late nights out in the field. Picture supplied by Sim Madigan

"Life would be boring if there weren't any challenges."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.